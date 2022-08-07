Dr. John Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Small, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Small, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Wonderful doctor. Did spine surgery on June 2nd 2022. Located another problem, pinched nerve(s) in a location below the original surgery. Went in August 2nd 2022. Area around nerve was relieved of constriction. Would recommend Dr Small to everyone. Excellent bedside manner. Will stay until all your questions are answered.
About Dr. John Small, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144227364
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT OMAHA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
