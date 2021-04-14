Dr. John F Sloboda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloboda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John F Sloboda, MD
Overview
Dr. John F Sloboda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their residency with Madigan Army Med Center
Locations
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Lexington25 Crossing Ln Ste 2, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 510-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm so thankful Dr. Sloboda performed my right hip replacement surgery. He is very caring, even called me the evening before surgery. He prayed with me before surgery, which was so special. I am recovering very well and am blessed to have been led to Dr. Sloboda.
About Dr. John F Sloboda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1780669432
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloboda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloboda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloboda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloboda has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloboda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloboda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloboda.
