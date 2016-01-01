See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Vacaville, CA
Dr. John Slade, MD

Wound & Burn Care
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Slade, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Slade works at NorthBay Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NorthBay Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine
    1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100A, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

About Dr. John Slade, MD

Specialties
  • Wound & Burn Care
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1457442394
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Usaf School Aerospace Med
Residency
  • David Grant Med Center
Internship
  • David Grant Med Center
Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Slade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Slade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Slade works at NorthBay Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Slade’s profile.

Dr. Slade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

