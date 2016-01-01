Dr. John Slade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Slade, MD
Overview
Dr. John Slade, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Locations
NorthBay Wound Care & Hyberbaric Medicine1010 Nut Tree Rd Ste 100A, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Slade, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Usaf School Aerospace Med
- David Grant Med Center
- David Grant Med Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
