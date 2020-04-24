Overview

Dr. John Sites, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Sites works at Magnolia Medical Clinic, PA in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.