Dr. John Sistrunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sistrunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sistrunk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sistrunk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sistrunk works at
Locations
-
1
T Gregory Terral MD #128a971 Lakeland Dr Ste 353, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 949-6990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mississippi Health Partners
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sistrunk?
Dr. Sistrunk is very knowledgable. His team made me feel comfortable and made sure that I knew what was going on. I had a very good experience with getting in and out of the office to be seen.
About Dr. John Sistrunk, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164430419
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sistrunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sistrunk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sistrunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sistrunk works at
Dr. Sistrunk has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sistrunk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sistrunk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sistrunk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sistrunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sistrunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.