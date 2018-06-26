See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. John Sistrunk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Sistrunk, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Sistrunk, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sistrunk works at Jackson Thyroid & Endocrine Clinic, PLLC, Jackson, MS in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    T Gregory Terral MD #128a
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 353, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 949-6990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mississippi Health Partners
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sistrunk?

    Jun 26, 2018
    Dr. Sistrunk is very knowledgable. His team made me feel comfortable and made sure that I knew what was going on. I had a very good experience with getting in and out of the office to be seen.
    — Jun 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Sistrunk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Sistrunk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sistrunk to family and friends

    Dr. Sistrunk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sistrunk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Sistrunk, MD.

    About Dr. John Sistrunk, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164430419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sistrunk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sistrunk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sistrunk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sistrunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sistrunk works at Jackson Thyroid & Endocrine Clinic, PLLC, Jackson, MS in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Sistrunk’s profile.

    Dr. Sistrunk has seen patients for Thyroid Nodule, Thyroid Cyst and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sistrunk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sistrunk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sistrunk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sistrunk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sistrunk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Sistrunk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.