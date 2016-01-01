See All Otolaryngologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sirotnak Jr works at MOSES TAYLOR HOSPITAL in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Moses Taylor Hospital
    700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 770-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Common Cold
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis
Common Cold
Otitis Media
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417929498
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sirotnak Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sirotnak Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sirotnak Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sirotnak Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sirotnak Jr works at MOSES TAYLOR HOSPITAL in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sirotnak Jr’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sirotnak Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sirotnak Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sirotnak Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sirotnak Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

