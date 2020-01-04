Overview

Dr. John Sinacori, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Sinacori works at Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.