Dr. John Sinacori, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Sinacori, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Ear, Nose, and Throat601 Childrens Ln, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 668-9373
EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-8500
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
I was referred to Dr Sinacori @EVMS in Feb 2019 after a prior surgery performed by another Dr. that left me with only a whisper of a voice. After 3 surgeries performed by Dr Sinacori of which 2 required grafting of tissue on my vocal cords. I now have a tone to my voice and I am so thankful to Dr Sinacori & support & great care provided to me. THANK YOU SO MUCH
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Vanderbilt
- SUNY Syracuse Upstate Med University
- State University Of New York Upstate Med University Of Syracuse
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sinacori has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Paralysis and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinacori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
