Dr. John Simpson, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Simpson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Simpson works at Allergy Partners of Falls Church & Alexandria in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Express Healthcare LLC
    6305 Castle Pl Ste 2D, Falls Church, VA 22044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 534-5500
    Allergy Partners of Falls Church & Alexandria
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 307, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-9433
    Allergy Partners of Falls Church & Alexandria
    6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 420, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 534-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 06, 2021
    MANAGEMENT OF THE OFFICE CHANGED IN JULY 2020. Kiesha has chosen to accept a position in another office and is no longer with these offices.
    About Dr. John Simpson, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417049347
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Alabama
    Internship
    • UAB Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
