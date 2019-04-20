Dr. John Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. John Simon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Great South Bay Surgical580 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-6801
-
2
SSUH - Dept of Medicine301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
First of all, Dr. Simon is an excellent surgeon with expert care and skill in making sure that his patients' post operative physicality is at its best for a prompt recovery. He utilizes the least possible invasive procedures to ensure the comfort and well-being of his surgical charge. Ample time - whether at the post-operative hospital bed or during one of the many scheduled office visits - is spent encouraging you in finding your best possible avenues of care. He is thorough, compassionate
About Dr. John Simon, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881628683
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.