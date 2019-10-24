Overview

Dr. John Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Simon works at Northlake Nephrology Institute in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.