Dr. John Simon, MD

Nephrology
1.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Northlake Nephrology Institute in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northlake Nephrology Institute
    1970 N Highway 190 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 (985) 867-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760489892
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon works at Northlake Nephrology Institute in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Simon’s profile.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

