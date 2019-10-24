Dr. John Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
Northlake Nephrology Institute1970 N Highway 190 Ste 100, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-8585
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
He may be short, sweet, and to the point but is Very knowledgeable and if no one can figure out what’s wrong with you he can.
About Dr. John Simon, MD
- Nephrology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760489892
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.