Dr. John Siliski, MD
Dr. John Siliski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
John M. Siliski M.d. PC1 Hawthorne Pl Ste 105, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8441
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr . Siliski performed emergency knee replacement after I returned in a wheelchair from South Africa. My knee was in bad shape but I recovered quickly and have no pain. Excellent!
About Dr. John Siliski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1861465841
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
