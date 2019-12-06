Dr. John Sigle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sigle, DPM
Dr. John Sigle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelbyville, IL.
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois200 S Cedar St, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Directions (217) 787-2700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois1770 E Lake Shore Dr Lowr LL1, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 787-2700
Foot & Ankle Center Of Illinois2921 Montvale Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 787-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois20733 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 787-2700Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Taylorville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I called with a situation. The office told me to come right now. I was seen with less that 5 minutes. Staff & Dr. John Sigle were very polite, concern & caring. So glad they took care of the problem.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1174502868
Dr. Sigle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sigle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sigle has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Plantar Fasciitis, Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sigle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sigle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.