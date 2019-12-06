Overview

Dr. John Sigle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelbyville, IL.



Dr. Sigle works at Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois in Shelbyville, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL, Springfield, IL and Carlinville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Plantar Fasciitis, Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.