Dr. John Siddens, DO

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Siddens, DO is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Siddens works at Greenville Hospital Orthopedics in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dept. of Plastic Surgery Clinic
    13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-7850
    Eye Institute-Greenville
    104 Simpson St, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-3900
    Carolina Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B480, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-4570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Wonderful with the entire office from the time we open the front door and the receptionist till the time we left with the nurse will me out to the car everybody was super super wonderful
    Chuck winchester — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. John Siddens, DO

    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407826993
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Institute
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Metropolitan General Hospital
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Florida State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Siddens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddens works at Greenville Hospital Orthopedics in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Siddens’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

