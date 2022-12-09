Overview

Dr. John Shutack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.



Dr. Shutack works at Atlantic Neurosurgery PC in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.