Dr. John Shook, MD
Overview
Dr. John Shook, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Saint Luke's South Goppert Breast Center12541 Foster St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-7890Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Saint Luke's Breast Center4401 Wornall Rd Fl 3, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-7900
Saint Luke's Surgical Specialists-Breast Surgery-East110 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 300, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 932-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Shook recommended surgery for my cancer. It was the right decision. I did not have to have additional radiation for my cancer and it never returned. For this I am very grateful to Dr.Shook and his staff
About Dr. John Shook, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Ctr
- Med Coll Ga/Wash U Sch Med
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- General Surgery
