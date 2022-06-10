Dr. John Shingu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shingu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shingu, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Shingu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tumwater, WA.
Dr. Shingu works at
Locations
Oly Tumwater Dental Care3926 Cleveland Ave SE Ste 201, Tumwater, WA 98501 Directions (360) 382-3721Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shingu?
The Front Desk workers were very nice and helpful. I felt welcomed as soon as i entered. Dr. Shingu's assistants were very good at their job and very friendly. Dr Shingu was very good at explaining everything and i was made very comfortable during my appointment.
About Dr. John Shingu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1851374862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shingu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes
Dr. Shingu accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shingu offers online scheduling.
Dr. Shingu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shingu works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shingu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shingu.
