Overview

Dr. John Shin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Massachusetts General Hospital NEUR in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Scoliosis and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.