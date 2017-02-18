See All Family Doctors in Suwanee, GA
Dr. John Shih, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Shih, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Shih works at Suwanee Family Physicians in Suwanee, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suwanee Family Physicians
    960 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 831-8191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings

Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Cough
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Microdermabrasion
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Pain
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Weight Loss
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2017
    It's always a pleasure speaking to the gals in the office, they are very helpful and professional. One in particular by the name of Ibe, took the time to listen to my concern and confidently took matter into her hands to resolve. She demonstrated stronge leadership and I felt a great level of trust that she would indeed resolve issue. Kudos to Dr. John Shih and the entire office staff. I would very much recommend family and friends.
    Maria Armas and Cristine Cavender in Winder, GA — Feb 18, 2017
    About Dr. John Shih, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1982712915
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ
    • Columbia Hospital
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of South Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Shih, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shih works at Suwanee Family Physicians in Suwanee, GA. View the full address on Dr. Shih’s profile.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

