Dr. John Shih, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shih, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Shih, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Shih works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suwanee Family Physicians960 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 831-8191
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shih?
It's always a pleasure speaking to the gals in the office, they are very helpful and professional. One in particular by the name of Ibe, took the time to listen to my concern and confidently took matter into her hands to resolve. She demonstrated stronge leadership and I felt a great level of trust that she would indeed resolve issue. Kudos to Dr. John Shih and the entire office staff. I would very much recommend family and friends.
About Dr. John Shih, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1982712915
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- Columbia Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shih has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shih accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih speaks Chinese and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shih.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.