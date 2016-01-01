Dr. Sherrod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sherrod, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sherrod, MD is a Dermatologist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sherrod works at
Locations
-
1
John D. Sherrod M.d. LLC27625 US Highway 98 Bldg B, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 300-2300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherrod?
About Dr. John Sherrod, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831153303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrod works at
Dr. Sherrod has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.