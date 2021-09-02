See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. John Sherman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Sherman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc

Dr. Sherman works at Edmund Kwan, M.D. in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Andrew Y. Silverman M.d. Ph.d. PC
    1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-2300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saint Barnnabas Hospital
    4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 960-6127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bedsores
Big Ears
Black Eye
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • EmblemHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?

    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Sherman saved my life, after a doctor abandoned me after having liposuction, and went into sepsis with an abdominal abscess. His team from office staff, and residents took great care of me and followed up regularly. He was very accomodating and easy to reach. He gave me his cell phone #. Thank God for Dr. Sherman. I recommend him to all of my friends
    About Dr. John Sherman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1871650820
    Education & Certifications

    • Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc
    • Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

