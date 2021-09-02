Dr. John Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sherman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew Y. Silverman M.d. Ph.d. PC1016 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 535-2300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Saint Barnnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-6127
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- EmblemHealth
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sherman saved my life, after a doctor abandoned me after having liposuction, and went into sepsis with an abdominal abscess. His team from office staff, and residents took great care of me and followed up regularly. He was very accomodating and easy to reach. He gave me his cell phone #. Thank God for Dr. Sherman. I recommend him to all of my friends
About Dr. John Sherman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1871650820
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan-Kettering Canc
- Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
