Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. John Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Prague, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Dr. Sherman works at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague in New Prague, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mayo Clinic Health System - New Prague
    301 2nd St NE, New Prague, MN 56071
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Laminoforaminotomy
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Laminoforaminotomy
Back Pain

Low Back Pain
Laminoforaminotomy
Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Disc Replacement
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Neuroplasty
Pathological Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Joint Pain
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Sacrum Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Nerve Block
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthPartners
    Medica
    Medicaid
    PreferredOne
    Tricare
    Ucare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance
    Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2020
    I have great respect for Dr. Sheman. My last back surgery (2007) successful until my fall in 2018. I am comfortable being in his care.
    Arlys J Johnson — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. John Sherman, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    1871609412
    Education & Certifications

    University Of California Los Angeles
    University Of Minnesota
    University Of Minnesota
    Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

