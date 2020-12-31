Overview

Dr. John Sherman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Prague, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.



Dr. Sherman works at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague in New Prague, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.