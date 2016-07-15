Overview

Dr. John Sherman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at Corday Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.