Dr. John Sheppard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheppard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sheppard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sheppard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Locations
-
1
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Virginia Beach2020 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 622-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?
Dr. Sheppard is very kind and professional. He always explains what he is doing, my condition, and is happy to answer any questions I have. He has always treated me with the utmost respect. I am very happy with the care I receive.
About Dr. John Sheppard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1588663702
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Francis I. Proctor Research Foundation
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Virginia Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheppard speaks French and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.