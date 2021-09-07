Dr. John Shelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shelton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Shelton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Shelton works at
Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee701 Manatee Ave W Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee772 Cortaro Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (941) 748-2455Thursday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Awesome Awesome, answered all my questions, got results and is even better than expected. Thank you Dr. Shelton
About Dr. John Shelton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1326047994
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shelton works at
Dr. Shelton has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.