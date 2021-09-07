Overview

Dr. John Shelton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shelton works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.