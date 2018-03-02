Overview

Dr. John Shelmet, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.