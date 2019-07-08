Dr. John Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sheehan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sheehan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Dublin, Trinity College.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Coast Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology, Inc.25101 Detroit Rd Ste 440, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 892-1070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheehan?
Over >30 years Dr. Sheehan and M. Ulchaker have teamed up to provide me the most current medication, methods and measured concern for every aspect of my type 1 condition. I relocated East for several years and could not find a comparable match. There is no doubt in my mind that they are the very best in their profession. They scale their "marketing" to their capacity to provide proper care.
About Dr. John Sheehan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1831249978
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Fed Dublin Voluntary Hosps
- Royal City Dublin Hosp
- University of Dublin, Trinity College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan works at
Dr. Sheehan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.