Dr. John Shea, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. John Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Shea works at Dr. John Patrick Shea ENT & Allergy Clinic in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Shea Ear Nose & Throat Clinic
    Shea Ear Nose & Throat Clinic
11797 South Fwy Ste 132, Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 551-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Ear Ache

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastresophageal Reflux-Related Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Runny Nose Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech Therapy Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Transient Cough Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Shea and his team are great! They listen and show they really care. I was diagnosed with Menieres and have been using Dr. Shea's Allertol drops which have really helped with my symptoms (my main symptoms were ear pain/pressure & extreme sensitivity to sound).
    About Dr. John Shea, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    48 years of experience
    English
    1710083787
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas Medical Branch-Otolaryngology 1979
    University of Texas medical branch surgery 1975
    University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    University of Texas Arlington 1971
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
