Overview

Dr. John Shaw Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Shaw Jr works at The Jackson Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.