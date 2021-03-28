Dr. Calvin Sharp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Calvin Sharp, MD
Dr. Calvin Sharp, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Hilton Head Heart - Bluffton, 75 Baylor Dr Ste 155, Bluffton, SC 29910
Hilton Head Heart - Okatie, 8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 101, Okatie, SC 29909
Hilton Head Heart, 8 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 130, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Hilton Head Heart - Beaufort, 95 Sea Island Pkwy Ste 102, Beaufort, SC 29907
Candler Hospital
Coastal Carolina Hospital
Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Aetna
Ambetter
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient review: "As always he answers all my questions, advises on my condition and makes me feel comfortable."
Cardiology
28 years of experience
English
NPI: 1780673830
MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
Treats Heart Disease, Hypertension and Atrial Flutter, and more.
114 patient reviews with overall rating of 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.