Overview

Dr. John Sharp, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Sharp works at Sharp Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.