Dr. John Shank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Shank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Shank works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 623-1050Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shank?
Another doctor initially misdiagnoised my ankle symptoms. After review of new X-rays, Dr. Sharp figured it immediately. He communication of my problem and recommendations were made with clarity and patience. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. John Shank, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1831141290
Education & Certifications
- Harborview Medical Center-Foot and Ankle Fellowship
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Xavier University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shank works at
Dr. Shank has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Shank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.