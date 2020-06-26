Dr. John Shamoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Shamoun, MD
Overview
Dr. John Shamoun, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
John M. Shamoun, MD, FAC360 San Miguel Dr Ste 406, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-3077Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 3:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ruinedmynose in Ventura,CA – Mar 08, 2016, you are a LIER. That is not true. I don't know what kind of person you are to write such a stupid review. I am his patient for a long time and had just a case similar to you. the worst case ever was mine. no surgeon in best countries could even try to help me but Dr. Shamoun did it with care and love. he is the best human being with maximum experience and knowledge in his field. if he couldn't help you then there was a reason for it. sometimes you need to accept there are problems can not get fix. anyway I hope the best for you.
About Dr. John Shamoun, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1528180544
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med School
- University Ala School Med
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamoun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamoun accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamoun speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.