Dr. John Sfondouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sfondouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sfondouris, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sfondouris, MD is a Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Sfondouris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sfondouris?
About Dr. John Sfondouris, MD
- Radiology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1154581395
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diagnostic Radiology and Neuroradiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sfondouris accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sfondouris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sfondouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sfondouris works at
Dr. Sfondouris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sfondouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sfondouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sfondouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.