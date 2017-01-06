Dr. John Sfakianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sfakianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sfakianos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sfakianos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Dr. Sfakianos works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center25 20 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 808-7700Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Mount Sinai Faculty Practice5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4812Monday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr Sfakianos to others. I found him to be very knowledgeable, professional, kind and compassionate. He explained everything to my wife and I , so that we actually could understand what we needed to know about my condition. If I could give him 10 stars I would. A very satisfied patient.
About Dr. John Sfakianos, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Urology
