Dr. John Serini, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Serini, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2093 Health Dr SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 828-5727
-
2
Kathryn Bultman L.l.c.1179 East Paris Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 828-5727
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
office was small but clean and comfortable, Staff was friendly and took very good care of me. I arrived a little early and they still got me right in. They listened to me and set a course of action for me to take. Thanks you.
About Dr. John Serini, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1285679589
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serini has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Serini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serini.
