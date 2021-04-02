Dr. John Sergent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sergent, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sergent, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (949) 852-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sergent is very caring and listens to his patients. I am thankful for his compassion and willingness to help.
About Dr. John Sergent, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1114019536
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergent has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergent.
