Overview

Dr. John Sergent, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Scottsville and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



Dr. Sergent works at Practice in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.