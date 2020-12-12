See All Neurosurgeons in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. John Serak, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Serak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Serak works at CarePoint Neurosurgery in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CarePoint Neurosurgery
    10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 480, Lone Tree, CO 80124
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CarePoint Neurosurgery
    499 E 501 Hampden Ave Ste 250, Englewood, CO 80113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Fusion

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Plating and Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (ALIF) Chevron Icon
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Discitis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Thoracic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (PLIF) Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Rigidity Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Tumors Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Subluxation Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Serak performed a L4-S1 ALIF with posterior instrumentation on me. 53 y/o male with recurring herniated disks and degeneration over >20 years. With Dr. Serak's advice and after learning about other's experiences, I believe this was the best procedure for my situation. Based on my results 4 weeks post-surgery, it was an amazing success. All nerve pain is gone and I feel great. I was unable to stand up straight or walk even a half mile before surgery and I am now walking over 2.5 miles with no problem and have recently started PT. Still a lot of rehab and healing to do, but the surgery went extremely well and I trust that was due to Dr. Serak's expertise along with that of all the supporting staff and the professionals at Sky Ridge. I am genuinely grateful for the people that dedicate their lives to helping us be health and whole. Thank you Dr. Serak and Sky Ridge Medical Center for your excellent care!
    Excellent surgeon and team! A+ — Dec 12, 2020
    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053635656
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
