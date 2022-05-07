Dr. John Sentz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sentz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Sentz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Sentz, DO is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 445-9102
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sent really puts you at ease and gets to know the whole patient. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Sentz, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Sentz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sentz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sentz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sentz has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sentz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sentz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sentz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sentz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sentz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.