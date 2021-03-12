Overview

Dr. John Senatore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Senatore works at Union Podiatry Group in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.