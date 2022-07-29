Dr. Selph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Selph, MD
Dr. John Selph, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
UAB Medicine2000 6th Ave S Fl 5, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-8765
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 840-8547
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 975-0254
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Is this Dr. John P. Self who left University of Alabama Birmingham? He operated on me in April 2022. I had some questions to ask him. If this is him, I would him to continue to be my Oncologist.
About Dr. John Selph, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1336383934
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Urology
Dr. Selph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selph has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Selph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.