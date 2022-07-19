See All Hand Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John Seiler, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (169)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Seiler, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Seiler works at Georgia Hand Shoulder & Elbow in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow
    2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-3522
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Georgia Hand Shoulder and Elbow
    790 Church St NE Ste 500, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 795-7979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 19, 2022
    Dr. Seiler is one of those truly caring professionals who takes time to explain everything to you in a way you can understand. He cares about his patients and has helped me with painful arthritic hands through cortisone shots, therapy, splints and braces. Everything is available at their office. Highly recommend Dr. Seiler to anyone who has problems with their hands, shoulders, etc. Also the medical staff is so kind and efficient.
    Elizabeth Milner — Jul 19, 2022
    About Dr. John Seiler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1982620456
    • 1982620456
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Gen Hosp-Harvard
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Orthopedic Surgery
    • Orthopedic Surgery
