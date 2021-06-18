Dr. John Seger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Seger, MD
Dr. John Seger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor - Affl Hosp|St Lukes Hosp-Texas Heart Insts|University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Seger works at
Houston Electrophysiology Associates6624 Fannin St Ste 1910, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7307
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Outstanding physician. He’s knowledgeable and knows exactly what to do. I am a repeat patient and will be for life.
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1104846450
- Baylor - Affl Hosp|St Lukes Hosp-Texas Heart Insts|University of California-San Francisco
- Baylor
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Seger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seger works at
Dr. Seger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seger speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Seger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.