Dr. Secrist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Secrist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Secrist, MD is a Dermatologist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Secrist works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Elyria Family Health Center303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 366-9444
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Amherst Fhc5172 Leavitt Rd, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 204-7400
-
3
Lorain County Home Dialysis824 E Broad St, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 322-0829
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Secrist?
I saw Dr. Secrest many years ago & my husband recently saw him for a rash. Dr. Secrest is still a fantastic doctor! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Secrist, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134186570
Education & Certifications
- USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Secrist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Secrist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Secrist works at
Dr. Secrist has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Secrist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Secrist. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Secrist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Secrist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Secrist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.