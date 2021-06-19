See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbia, MO
Dr. John Seaberg, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Seaberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.

Dr. Seaberg works at John J. Seaberg, MD, FACS in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seaberg John J MD Office
    1601 E Broadway Ste 260, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 443-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center
  • SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Second-Degree Burns

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 19, 2021
    I had my breast enlarged 8 years ago and he did excellent job wanna come back again heather from Hannibal mo
    Heather Gollaher — Jun 19, 2021
    About Dr. John Seaberg, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1932274230
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Seaberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seaberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seaberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seaberg works at John J. Seaberg, MD, FACS in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Seaberg’s profile.

    Dr. Seaberg has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

