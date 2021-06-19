Overview

Dr. John Seaberg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Seaberg works at John J. Seaberg, MD, FACS in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.