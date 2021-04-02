Overview

Dr. John Scovell, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Scovell works at Lubbock Sports Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.