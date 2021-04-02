Dr. John Scovell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scovell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scovell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Scovell, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Lubbock Sports Medicine Associates4110 22ND PL, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 792-4329
- Covenant Medical Center
Dr. Scovell was very straightforward about how the surgery could go (both positive and negative). I saw him on March 10th and had surgery two weeks later. His office staff is beyond amazing. I really cannot say enough good things about this doctor and his practice.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Steadman-Hawkins Clinic
- Parkland Hosp Univ TX SW
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Scovell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scovell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scovell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scovell has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scovell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Scovell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scovell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scovell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scovell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.