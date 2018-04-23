Dr. John Scott III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Scott III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Scott III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Scott III works at
Locations
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.679 E County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 564-5100
Franciscan Health Carmel12188B N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 705-4500
Urology of Indiana LLC12188A N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 564-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott removed a kidney stone for me last week. Dr. Scott was awesome! He was so kind and thoughtful. He completely explained my surgical procedure and answered every question my husband and I asked. He made me feel so at ease. He totally earned my trust!!!!! The surgery went very well. I highly recommend Dr. Scott if you are looking for a a great surgeon.
About Dr. John Scott III, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1881600237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott III works at
Dr. Scott III has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.