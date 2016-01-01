See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Rochester, MN
Dr. J Scott, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. J Scott, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Scott works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 722-2130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cystic Fibrosis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Cystic Fibrosis

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon

About Dr. J Scott, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1265410096
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Medical Education
  • FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

