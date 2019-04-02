See All Podiatric Surgeons in Sherman, TX
Dr. John Sciortino, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Sciortino, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.

Dr. Sciortino works at North Texas Foot Care in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Texas Foot Care Associates
    3415 N Loy Lake Rd, Sherman, TX 75090 (903) 893-9661

  Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Apr 02, 2019
    Great bedside manner! I took my 8 year-old daughter in for an ingrown toenail. He was kind, funny, and told her everything that was going to happen before he did the procedure. We would not go anywhere else.
    — Apr 02, 2019
    About Dr. John Sciortino, DPM

    Podiatric Surgery
    41 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    Veterans Administration Medical Center
    New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Cw Post University
