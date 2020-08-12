Overview

Dr. John Sciales, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Sciales works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Surgical Multispecialty in Fresh Meadows, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.