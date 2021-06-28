Dr. John Schwegmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwegmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Schwegmann, DO
Dr. John Schwegmann, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Trihealth Orthopaedic & Spine Institute8311 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-2300
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr Schwegmann fixed my torn achilles tendon,,and also gave me a hip replacement all went well !!..Im an aging old school athlete and i still like to compete in sports..,,so I'm sure some more body parts will break down and I'll be going back to Doc to fix me up..
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
